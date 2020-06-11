Annie Bell Bost Brown, 96, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 . She was born November 22, 1923, in Iredell County, to the late Zeb L. and Agnes Smith Bost. She was one of nine siblings, each of whom were given a nickname by their mother; Mrs. Brown's was "Sip," a nickname she carried throughout her life. Mrs. Brown was a 1941 Graduate of Rockwell High School and was part owner of Rockwell Florist. She was the eldest living member of Grace Lower Stone Reformed Church in Rockwell where she was a former Sunday School teacher and member of the church choir. Mrs. Brown was a talented seamstress who often made her own clothes and took care of alterations for her family. She also enjoyed crocheting, working with her flowers, and cooking. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Brown, whom she married January 18, 1942; her daughter, Joyce Diane Brown Peeler; and six siblings. She is survived by her sons, Johnny M. Brown of Rockwell and Lloyd G. Brown and wife, Debby Moose Brown, of Lexington; son-in-law, Jeff Peeler of Granite Quarry; brothers, Zeb Bost of Gold Hill and Wayne Bost of Salisbury; grandchildren, Jonathan Brown, Shanna Brown, Heather Peeler, Daniel Peeler, Sybil Brown, and Chance Brown; and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Grace Lower Stone Reformed Church conducted by Rev. Ray Schroeder. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM on Monday at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lower Stone Church, 2410 Lower Stone Church Road, Rockwell, NC 28138 or Novant Health-Hospice, 1229 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Brown family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 11, 2020.