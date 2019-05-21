Annie Deloris Burch Brown, 69, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at her residence. Annie was born May 19, 1949. She was the daughter of the late David Henry Burch and Lillie Mae Tarry. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Burch, her late husband Preston Brown and brother Henry (Corene) Burch. She is survived by her daughter Reka (Bryon) Smith of the home; step-son, Marcus Antonio McIntyre and Justin Brown; brother, Marvin (Fannie) Burch; sister in laws, Bertie Rhodes (Wilford), Ethel Brown-Knox and Ellen McGee (Allen); special family friends, Tonya Smith Samolu and Taurus Chappell; 12 grandkids and 9 great grandkids and a host of special family and friends. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Brown family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 21, 2019