Annie Cecelia Hearn Hunsucker “Toots”, 95 of Salisbury passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on April 20, 2020. Born in Salisbury on September 13, 1924 she was the daughter of the late James Lewis Hearn and Annie Jacobs. She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years John H. Hunsucker Jr. She graduated from Boyden High School in 1942. She was a “Rosie the Riveter” during WWII. She worked at Glen L. Martin in Baltimore Maryland until she returned home and married the love of her life John H. Hunsucker Jr. Toots retired from Delta Thread. She never meets a stranger and her favorite introduction of herself is “I am a sweet old woman, tootsie roll, tootsie fudge, tootsie pop.” Toots was a member of North Main Methodist Church. Those left to cherish her memory are niece Julie Smith (Robert) of Salisbury great niece Emilee Sidelinker (Adam) and great-great nephew J. Atlas Sidelinker, of Ballston Spa, NY. Niece Connie Birse of Seattle WA and niece Karen LaRue of Trinity, NC. One Cousin Lucy McCoy of Merritt Island Fl. Service: A private graveside service was held at Rowan Memorial Park with the Rev. Brian Rabon officiating on Wednesday April 22, 2020. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneral.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 23, 2020