Annie Christian Cole, 85, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Novant Health – Rowan Medical Center. Born February 11, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John Quincy Cole and Ethel Dunn Cole. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Rachel C. Sifford. Annie worked for several years at Best Uniform Rental, PPG in Lexington and retired from General Electric in Salisbury. She loved being outside doing yard work, and enjoyed having and attending yard sales. Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Blanche Whitesell and Mary E. Stephenson, and she was loved by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM at Summersett Funeral Home. The service celebrating Annie's life will follow at 2:00 PM in the Summersett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jerry Snipes officiating. She will be laid to rest at City Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army Resource Development P.O. Box 241808 Charlotte, NC 28224-1808. Summersett Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cole family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Christian Cole.
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 24, 2019