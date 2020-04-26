Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Hedrick Carscaddon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Annie Hedrick Carscaddon, 100, of Salisbury, died on April 23, 2020 at Autumn Care Skilled Nursing Facility. She turned 100 years old earlier this month. She was born to the late Mary Alice Young and James Franklin Hedrick on April 5, 1920 in Lexington. Upon her mother's death in 1931, she went to live with her older brother John Hedrick, his wife Ina Burkhart and their daughters Magdalene and Juanita. Mrs. Carscaddon graduated from Davis-Townsend High School in 1938, where she was a member of the women's basketball team. Nursing was Mrs. Carscaddon's calling throughout her life. After studying nursing at City Memorial Hospital in Winston-Salem, she served in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps at the Veterans Administration amputee hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. She was preparing to be deployed overseas when World War II ended. She was certified as a registered nurse in 1943 and worked at Charlotte Memorial Hospital, the Veterans Administration Hospital under construction in Salisbury and ultimately Rowan Memorial Hospital. She worked in various departments but specialized in pediatric nursing. Although she retired in 1980, she continued to use her nursing skills by providing occasional private duty nursing care and by volunteering at blood pressure clinics and with the American Red Cross. Church, community and family were large parts of her life. Mrs. Carscaddon was the oldest member of Christiana Lutheran Church. Through the years she served as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, a grade mother at Granite Quarry Elementary School, a band parent at East Rowan High School, and was a doting “Nana” to her only grandchild, Robert. She always made sure family and friends had plenty to eat and was well-known for her 14-day pickles. In 1946, she married Carl Edward Carscaddon, to whom she was married for 57 years until his death in 2004. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her daughter Suzanne Carscaddon Edmiston and her husband Dale of Landis; daughter Betty Carscaddon Hatley and her husband Vaughn of Salisbury; son Michael Carscaddon of Atlanta; and grandson Robert Edmiston of Atlanta. Coming from such a large family of siblings, she also has many nieces and nephews. Service: Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper, services for Mrs. Carscaddon are private. Interment will take place in Christiana Lutheran Church Cemetery in Salisbury. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christiana Lutheran Church, 6190 US-52, Salisbury, NC 28146, Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 3356, Salisbury, NC 28145 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston- Salem, NC 27103. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Carscaddon family. Online condolences may be made at

