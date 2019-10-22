Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Honeycutt. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church China Grove , NC View Map Funeral service 2:30 PM First United Methodist Church China Grove , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Annie Honeycutt, 98, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House after a short illness. Her loving family were by her side. Annie was born May 16, 1921 in Mooresville, NC to the late Lucy Banna Sherrill Davidson and Charles Augustus Davidson. She was predeceased by her step mother, Flossie Jordan Davidson; brother, William Clarence Davidson; sister, Dorothy Dera Phelps; daughter, Ann Honeycutt Godfrey; infant granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Honeycutt; and husband of 65 years, Rufus Houston Honeycutt, Jr. She is survived by a son Rufus (Hugh) Honeycutt, III and his wife Evelyn in Denton, NC; daughter, Melissa Kessler and husband Robert in Charlotte; daughter, Mary Elizabeth (Libby) Staton and husband Alan in China Grove; granddaughter, Julia Hamberger and husband John; granddaughter Laura Stemkowski and husband Nick; grandson, David Honeycutt and wife Emily; grandsons, Alex Linn and James Staton, and great-grandchildren, Abbie Hamberger, Owen Hamberger, and Anna Claire Honeycutt. Annie graduated from Mooresville High School in 1938 and received a BA degree in music from Greensboro College in 1942. Her first job was teaching in music at Fines Creek High School (far up in the NC mountains). She married Rufus Honeycutt, Jr. on December 19, 1942, when he was on a three day pass from Fort Bragg. They were together just one more day before he shipped out with the 82 nd Airborne for Africa and Europe. They were reunited 2 ½ years later at the end of WWII. During the war, Annie taught at China Grove High School (1943-1945). She then taught at Mooresville High School (1946), Landis Elementary from 1947-1955, Winecoff High School from 1955 to 1962, and at China Grove Elementary from 1962 until her retirement in 1980 after 38 years as a teacher. Annie and Rufus moved from Landis to China Grove in 1956 to open Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home. She was organist and choir director at First United Methodist Church in China Grove for many years. For the past 16 years Annie lived at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury. She remained active and sharp of wit to the very end. She was a voracious reader and loved to solve puzzles and play bridge. She learned to pilot a small airplane after she retired from teaching. Her family expresses sincere thanks to the staff at Trinity Oaks, where mom lived for the past 16 years, and to the staff of the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House for their care and compassion. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Wednesday (Oct 23) at First United Methodist Church in China Grove. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 PM in First United Methodist Church in China Grove, conducted by Rev. Curtis Goforth. Burial will follow at Willow Valley Cemetery in Mooresville, NC. Memorials may be made online at

