Annie Lois Ennis, 71, of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Annie was born on December 24, 1948 in Rowan County to the late James Ennis and Madeline Lyerly Ennis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charlie Ennis. Annie had a big heart and beautiful blue eyes. She loved Elvis, watching the Yankees play, and going shopping. She had a special place in her heart for babies and children. She will always be remembered for being the kindest and sweetest person you will ever meet. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Angela Earnhardt; sons, James Earnhardt and Matthew Greeson; four grandchildren, Jerry Earnhardt, Allen Earnhardt, Cherokee Earnhardt, and Christopher Greeson; great-grandson, Zachary Earnhardt; sister, Rebecca Bassinger, and close family friends, Gretchen Anthony and April Young. Service: A private graveside service will be held at Dunn's Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery in Salisbury with Rev. Ron Hartman officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 26, 2020