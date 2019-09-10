Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Lorene Trexler. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Memorial service 2:00 PM City Memorial Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Annie Lorene Trexler, 94, of Salisbury went to be with her Lord on Sept. 7, 2019. Ms. Trexler was born on Aug. 5, 1925. Service & Visitation: A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at City Memorial Park Cemetery at 2 p.m. The service will be conducted by her long time friend, Rev. James Calloway and Rev. Dale Robertson. The family will receive friends after the ceremony. Lorene was preceded in death by her mother and father, Annie Trexler and John I. Trexler; son, Walter A. Sebastian Jr.; and brothers, Orville, Ben, Henry and Council Trexler. She was formerly married to the late Walter A. Sebastian Sr. She was a lifetime member of North Main Baptist Church. Lorene was employed with Cone Mill for 21 years and Fiber Industries (Celanese) in the Beaming Dept. on D crew for 21 years. She always praised Fiber for all the benefits she received and said many times it was a pleasure to work at the plant and with all her great co-workers. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Nancy Shue Sebastian of Garner; her beloved granddaughter, Lisa Treadaway and husband Craig Treadaway of Raleigh; her beloved grandson, Bryan Sebastian of Salisbury; great-grandson, Mark Sebastian; and great-granddaughters, Kirby and Sarah Treadaway, Taylor Treadaway Burgess and her husband Corey Burgess. She had a love for working in her garden and yard. Lorene's passion in her later years was to display photos of her entire family and friends throughout her home. Many thanks go to her devoted neighbors and friends, caregivers, Jane Shoaf, Karen Champer and family and Bob Fritzsche and to Dr. Amin and in the past year the Staff at Bella Rose Nursing Home and 3GC Home Health and Hospice Care. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to North Main Baptist Church, 1501 N. Main St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at

