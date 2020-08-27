1/1
Annie Mae Donahue
1930 - 2020
Annie Mae Donahue, 89, of Salisbury passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem. Born in Stanly County on Sept. 5, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Lillie Mae Laton and Otto Woodley Donahue. Annie attended Cleveland High School and retired from Hoechst Celanese in 1987. She was a member of Organ Lutheran Church, the WELCA and the Moose Lodge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Jackie J. Brown of the home; sister, Doris Allen; caregiver, Sandy Flowers and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM Friday, August 28, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Tom Corbell officiating. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Organ Lutheran Church, 1515 Organ Church Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146. Annie would like to send a special thanks to Bayada of Charlotte and Salisbury for the loving care of her and her son, Jackie and Trellis Supportive Care of Rowan. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Donahue family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 27, 2020.
