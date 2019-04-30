Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Mae File Rainey. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Annie Mae File Rainey, 97, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Born Sept. 1, 1921 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Ivey Allen File and Laura Belmonte Atwell File. She was educated in the Salisbury schools and attended Boyden High School. For many years, she was employed as a Timekeeper for Cannon Mills Plant 7 before retiring. After retiring, she cared for residents at the Yadkin House and later worked at Rowan Technical College in custodial services. She spent many hours enjoying the outdoors with her husband, caring for people, tending her flowers and feeding birds. Mrs. Rainey attended Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Wayne Watson Rainey on April 23, 2017 and a sister, Lena File Pittman. Those left to cherish her memory are her niece, Joyce Mower (John) of Columbia, S.C.; great-niece, Joanna Mower and great-nephew, John Mower and his two children, all of Columbia, S.C. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends from 2-2:45 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. at Rowan Memorial Park conducted by Mr. John A. Mower III, Pastor of Forest Lake Bible Church, Columbia, S.C. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the . The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the kind and loving care shown to Mrs. Rainey while in the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Rainey family. Online condolences may be made at

