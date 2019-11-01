Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Moot Lee. View Sign Service Information Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury 223 E. Fisher Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-636-2711 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Boyden Quarters Funeral 3:00 PM Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Boyden Quarters Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Annie Lucille "Moot" Lee 69 passed away on Monday October 28, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. She was born in Rowan Co. on November 24, 1949 to the late Robert Lee and Annie Boyd Lee. She was educated in the public schools of Rowan Co. She then attended Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, NY. She received her Associates Degree in Computer Programming from Rowan Cabarrus Community College and Business Degree from Salisbury Business College and was last employed with RHA Health Services as a Direct Support Associate. She was a faithful member of the Vineyard Worship Center, Salisbury where she served on the Missionary Board, The Willling Workers Committee, and the Hospitality Committee. She loved crafts and decorating her porch for all seasons. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Scott, sister, Mary L. Lee, grandson, Antonio Lee. She leaves to cherish her memories son, Tony Lee( April); Salisbury, daughters, Casanthia Jinene Lee;Cyntra (Kee Kee) Lee both of Spencer, goddaughter, Ebony Rankin, sister, Barbara Summers(Elijah); Salisbury, brothers, Darm Lee(Sandra); San Diego, CA; Gary Lee (Estelle), Brooklyn, NY; Jerome Lee, Alvin Watkins both of Salisbury, nine grandchildren, twenty one great grandchildren, uncle Claudie Boyd(Temple), aunt Helen Eberhart(Adam), special friends, Evelyn Johnson, Shirley Washington, Laura Cherry and a host nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Services will be held on Sunday November 3, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Boyden Quarters Visitation at 2 pm and Funeral at 3 pm burial will follow at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Reverend Alice H. Perry, Eulogist. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family and online condolences may be sent to

