Ms. Annieta L. Bookhart 57, passed away Saturday December 7, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro. Ms. Bookhart was born April 6, 1962 in Rowan Co. to the late Marion Bookhart and Jessie Davis Bookhart of Salisbury. She was educated in the public schools of Rowan Co. and was a graduate of Salisbury High School and was last employed Rowan Mills which is now Parkdale Mills. A member of Mt. Calvary Holy Church, Salisbury where she participated in the choir while her health permitted. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Bookhart She leaves precious and loving memories to her sons, Cedric Bookhart; Riverview, FL; Denzel Pruitt; Salisbury, mother, Jessie Davis Bookhart; Salisbury, sister, Phyllis Bookhart;Salisbury, brothers, Jerry Bookhart(Delores);Salisbury, Timothy Bookhart(Nancy); Augusta, GA., Jonathan K. Bookhart; Salisbury aunt, Peggy Streater;Salisbury, uncle Boysie Davis;Salisbury, godmother, Donetta Britt;Concord, godaughter, Tiffany Roberts; Salisbury, a host of nieces,nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Services will be held on Sunday December 15, 2019 at the A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation at 2 pm and Funeral at 3 pm burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery, Bishop Harvey Rice, Officiating. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Is serving the family and online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 13, 2019