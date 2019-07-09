Guest Book View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Anthony Burt Linn, age 69, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at NOVANT Kaiser Hospice House after a short illness. Anthony was born Aug. 20, 1949 in Rowan County to the late Anthony Alexander Linn and Betsy Burt Linn. He was a lifelong member of First Reformed Church in Landis, a past firefighter with Landis Fire Department and a longtime member of the Rowan County Sheriff's Department. He was also a HAM radio operator. Anthony was extremely gifted and mechanically inclined and could build anything he set his mind to relative to machinery, automobile motors or anything mechanical related. He loved animals of all kinds and they had a fondness for him. However, most of all, he had a great love for his family and loved spending time with them. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 35 years, Amelia, of the home; his son, Anthony C. Linn (Candy); and stepsons, Rodney Dale Power and Monte K. Anderson (Sherri). He also leaves behind his grandson, Anthony D. Linn; step-granddaughter, Ali Arrington; and step-great-grandson, Gunner Arrington along with special family member, Clark “J.C.” Morgan. Many nieces, nephews and cousin also survive him. Service: A Celebration of Life and visitation for Mr. Linn will be on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at First Reformed Church from 5:30-7 p.m., officiated by Rev. David Franks. Burial for Mr. Linn will be private for the family. The family would like to give their appreciation to the staff of Rowan Regional Medical Center, Forsyth Medical Center and the Kaiser Hospice House for the care given to Mr. Linn during his illness. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Linn. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Published in Salisbury Post on July 9, 2019

