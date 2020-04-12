Anthony “Chic” Chiccarello, 77, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home. He was born July 26, 1942 in Pittsburg, Pa., to the late Anthony James Chiccarello Sr. and Christina Santaro Chiccarello. Chic enjoyed being outdoors working on equipment and using the sawmill to cut wood for projects around his property. He was a hard worker and as honest as the day is long. He loved his family, his friends, his grand dogs and especially his wife Sharon. He was preceded in death by his sister, Maryann Teems. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Sharon Chiccarello; his brother, William Chiccarello; two sons, Brian Chiccarello and Scott Chiccarello; two grandsons, Justin Chiccarello and Alex Chiccarello. Arrangements: Visitation will be at Whitley's Funeral Home from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, followed by a private funeral service. Memorials: Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 12, 2020