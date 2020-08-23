Mr. Antonio Rashad Alexander, 32, passed on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Born on July 15, 1988 in Rowan County, he was the son of Rachel Curry Jones and the late Maurice J. Alexander. Antonio was educated in the Rowan County Public Schools and was employed as a forklift operator. He attended Shady Grove Baptist Church, Bear Poplar. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-grandfather, James Rippy; cousin, Steven Rasaio, great-grandmother, Lizzie Hyde. Left to cherish his memories include his mother, Rachel Curry Jones (Anthony) of Salisbury; children, Xzavier Alexander, Annette Alexander, Maria Alexander all of Salisbury, Antonio R. Alexander, Jr., of Charlotte and Marley Alexander of Spencer as one of the children.; siblings, Toddrick McFadden of Charlotte, ShaToddra Curry of Los Angeles, CA., Nathaniel Milton Morris of Florida, Cherron Alexander (Paris) of Michigan, Damien Curry of Spencer, Malik Bryant of Cleveland, Takita Pharr of Atlanta, Ga., and Tyshonia Curry of South Carolina; maternal grandfather Shelly Watkins (Kay) of Cooleemee; maternal grandmother, Mary Rippy of Salisbury; paternal grandparents, Rosa and Robert Stockton; paternal great-grandparents, Mary and James Rankin; Paternal step grandfather, Thomas Jones of Cleveland; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Public viewing, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 1-3 pm at the funeral home. Funeral will be on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 1 pm in the A. R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home. Rev. Shay Geter officiating. Interment to follow in Oakdale Cemetery. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Alexander family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com
