Mr. C. Archie Hedrick, age 75, of Beck's Nursery Road, Lexington, NC died Saturday, December 7 at Kate B Reynolds Hospice House. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, December 11 at Memorial Evangelical and Reformed Church conducted by Rev. Zach Hall. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will see friends from 1:30 until 2:30 PM Wednesday at Memorial Evangelical and Reformed Church and other times will be at the residence on Beck's Nursery Road. Mr. Hedrick was born January 2, 1944 in Jackson County Flordia to Charlie Andrew Hedrick and Patricia Hortense Morris Hedrick. He was a member of Memorial Evangelical and Reformed Church. He was a water well Contractor and the retired owner and operator of C A Hedrick Well Drillers. He had been a member and served on the board of directors of the North Carolina Ground Water Association. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Alice Buie Hedrick of the home; sons, Allen Hedrick and spouse Nathan Miller of Atlanta, Georgia, Andy Hedrick and spouse Christy Hedrick of Lexington; daughter, Neely Laurens of Lexington; sisters Sharon West and spouse Russell West and Donna Caulder and companion Dudley Harrington of Lexington; grandchildren, Drew Laurens, Matt Laurens, Ashley Lauren, Harley Laurens, Cameron Hedrick and Madison Haynes. Memorials made be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27102. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 10, 2019