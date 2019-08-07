Archie Stephen “Steve” Evans, age 66, of Salisbury passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at Accordius Nursing Home. Steve was born October 19, 1952 in Rowan County, a son of the late Dorothy “Dot” Foster Evans and James Mack “Mammie” Evans Sr. He was a graduate of Boyden High School and earned his Bachelor's degree from North Carolina State University. He was a self-employed as a landscaper. He enjoyed reading, boating and fishing with friends. He really enjoyed sports especially North Carolina State sports. Those left to cherish his memories are his Fiancé' Denise Johnson Sabol; brother Mack Evans (Jane) of Salisbury; Nieces Candace Aman of Salisbury and Chelly Evans (Shane Langdale) ; great nieces and nephews Taylor Evans, Carson Aman, Connor Aman, Ava Langdale, Atalie Langdale and Ireland Langdale. Visitation: 6-8:00 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. Memorials: , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100 Charlotte, NC 28207. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Evans family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019