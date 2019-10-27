Arianna Katirina Ivanov, 23, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Atrium Carolinas Medical Center University Hospital in Charlotte. She was born Jan. 22, 1996 in Brick Township, N.J. to Daniel and Lisa Monteiro Ivanov. Arianna was a 2015 graduate of Carson High School, she worked for Lowe's. Arianna enjoyed drawing and cooking. In addition to her parents, Arianna is survived by sisters, Gabriella and Elizabeth Ivanov; brother, Kazimir Ivanov; grandparents, Robert and Susan Monteiro; grandmother, Deanna Reynolds; and grandfather, Illia Ivanov. Arrangements: The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, 4-6 p.m., at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Ivanov family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 27, 2019