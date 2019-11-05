Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Baba Bostian. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 4:30 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church 101 Vance Street Kannapolis , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Arlene Overcash Bostian, “Baba,” 99, joined the Church Triumphant on November 3, 2019. She had made her home at Brookdale Concord Parkway since 2014 and formerly resided at 602 Charles Street, Kannapolis, NC. Arlene, born July 29, 1920, was the daughter of the late Lee and Mary Overcash. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Sylvester “Beck” Bostian and is survived by three sons, Phillip L. Bostian and his wife Abby, Rev. Michael D. Bostian and his wife Barbara and Mark S. Bostian and wife Christal. She was also very proud of her eight grandchildren, Rebecca Doctor and husband Jordan, Phillip and wife Amanda, Adam, Matthew, Laura, Erica, Drew and Bailey, and five great grandchildren, Nikole, Reed, Kinsley, Jake and Chase. She graduated from J.W. Cannon High School, and first worked as a secretary at Cannon Mills. For many years, she was a beloved Kindergarten Teacher at Bethany Lutheran Church and then worked as Head of Volunteer Services at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital. However, she always said her real love was being the nurturing mother for her three sons who attribute their successes in life to the wonderful home life she created for them. Her days were filled with cooking, transporting, cleaning, laundry and most of all love for her God, her family and her church. Her father, Lee A. Overcash, established Sunshine Laundry and Cleaners and upon his death, she was given the cleaning plant in Centerview, Kannapolis, NC. Her husband Beck managed that plant, and it provided a good income for the family. A devoted Christian, she served as pianist for children's choirs and Sunday School openings and assistant organist for Bethany Lutheran Church. She is well remembered for as Director of the Cherub Choir at Kimball Lutheran Church where many Kimball adults now recall the songs she taught them and their children. She never met a stranger and was deeply involved in every endeavor she experienced. Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, 101 Vance Street, Kannapolis, NC. Burial will be next to her husband in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, NC on Tuesday evening from 4:30 until 6:30 pm. Memorials may be made to Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church. The family wishes to thank Brookdale Concord Parkway and Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region for taking such good care of our Mother, our Baba, our Grandmother.

