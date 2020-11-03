1/1
Arlene Newasa Beam
1922 - 2020
Arlene H. Beam, 98, of Kannapolis, NC went home to be with the Lord Sunday, November 1, 2020 after a short stay at Atrium Health Cabarrus Medical Center. Arlene “Mawmaw” was born June 16, 1922 in Kannapolis, NC to Jonathan Worth Hare and Mae Christine Murph Hare. She graduated from Cannon High School in 1938. She worked in the cotton lab at Cannon Mills prior to her retirement. She was a member of Centerview Baptist Church for 66 years serving as a Sunday School teacher for the younger children and other activities with the youth. Her interests included baking cakes for everyone, teaching older adults how to read, and in later years, sitting on her front porch swing watching the world go by. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Brice Beam, a daughter Suzanne Beam Griffin, a daughter, Linda Beam McLane, a son, Ronnie Earl Beam, and a grandson, Edwin Griffin. Survivors include her son, Thomas M. Beam of the home; son-in-law, Don McLane of Greenwood SC, son-in-law, Edwin Griffin of Kure Beach, NC; grandson, Chris McLane of Greenwood SC; granddaughters, Angela Cogburn of Ninety Six, SC, Ashley Martin of Dallas TX, and Caroline Licwinko of Annandale, NJ; 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be conducted at 12:00 noon Friday, November 6, 2020 at Centerview Baptist Church. Pastor Willie Rash will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Centerview Baptist Church, 415 Walter Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083 or the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 3, 2020.
