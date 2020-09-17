1/
Arlene Smith Cook
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Smith Cook passed away at Liberty Commons Nursing Center in Salisbury on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born in Cabarrus County on November 4, 1931 to Jim and Bessie Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James Ray Cook. Arlene is survived by two sons, Lonnie Cook of Salisbury and Steve Presley of Myrtle Beach, SC, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was retired from a long career in accounting, most recently with the CPA firm, McClary Stocks, Smith and Land in Kannapolis. Service: A graveside memorial service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park, 601 Mt. Olivet Rd., Concord, NC 28025 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Cook family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Carolina Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved