Arlene Smith Cook passed away at Liberty Commons Nursing Center in Salisbury on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born in Cabarrus County on November 4, 1931 to Jim and Bessie Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James Ray Cook. Arlene is survived by two sons, Lonnie Cook of Salisbury and Steve Presley of Myrtle Beach, SC, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was retired from a long career in accounting, most recently with the CPA firm, McClary Stocks, Smith and Land in Kannapolis. Service: A graveside memorial service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park, 601 Mt. Olivet Rd., Concord, NC 28025 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Cook family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.