Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Graveside service 3:00 PM West Lawn Memorial Park China Grove , NC

Arletta Michael Kluttz, age 88 of China Grove, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Trinity Oaks Health & Rehab in Salisbury after declining health over the past year. Born in Davidson County on May 3, 1931, she grew up and was educated in Rowan County. She was the daughter of the late Hugh Myers Michael and Dessie Sink Michael. Others preceding her in death are her husband of 37 years, Walter “Bud” L. Kluttz, sister, Lavelle M. Michael, and her nephew, Michael E. Rouse. Arletta graduated from Mitchell College in Statesville and received a BS degree in Biology in 1959 from Wake Forest College in Winston-Salem, now Wake Forest University. In her early career, she worked in Quality Control for Cannon Mills and the Engineering Research Lab at the McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft Nike Missile Plant in Charlotte, NC. After her marriage, Arletta and Bud later moved to Greensboro, NC where Arletta worked in the Cone Mills Research Division. She retired in 1990 after 21 years of service for Cone Mills and returned to Rowan County. Arletta was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in China Grove where she was president of the OASIS Senior Group for the past 15 years, secretary of the Women on Mission studies group for many years. She served as a volunteer for the annual vacation bible school and was also involved in numerous other church committees. Arletta was also an avid gardener and loved to read. Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Nancy Michael Rouse (Marvin) of Salisbury, two nieces, Mary Ann Rouse Sonier (Jeff) of Charlotte and Sharon M. Rouse, PhD of Greenville, NC. She also leaves behind a niece by marriage, Debbie H. Rouse of Kannapolis, and a nephew by marriage, Bill Kluttz of Salisbury, and other great nieces and great nephews including Crystal Rouse Branem, Amber Rouse James, Natalie Sonier, Brandy Kluttz Frye, Brad Kluttz and Chris Kluttz. She also leaves behind her special friend, Brenda Ramsey and many other beloved friends and family members. Private family graveside service for Arletta will be at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove, officiated by Pastor Chris O'Guin. In lieu of flowers, kindly remember Arletta with memorials in her honor to First Baptist Church of China Grove, 302 Patterson Street, China Grove, NC 28023. Online condolences may be left for the family at

