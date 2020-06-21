Arline Safrit Weaver
Mrs. Arline Safrit Weaver, age 92 of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the NOVANT-Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury after a period of declining health. Born August 7, 1927 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Ardie Virgil Safrit and Pauline Irvin Safrit. Her husband of 65 years, Olin Brown Weaver and her son, Larry Virgil Weaver, also preceded her in death. Arline was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Arline spent her early career as a homemaker and later as a seamstress for Norman's of Salisbury. She also served her country during World War II as a volunteer nurse. Arline loved to laugh, have great conversations and dancing with her great-grandchildren. Her “pet” squirrels loved her and they enjoyed their daily feedings of Ritz crackers. Arline loved her family, especially her beloved great-grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory is her granddaughter, Lori Weaver Fuller and husband, Hunter, along with her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Madison and Macon Fuller. She also leaves behind her sister, Louise Cornelison (John) and nieces, Lynne Ramsey (Gary) and her children, Janice and Cody, Lisa Earnhardt and nephew, Benny Kluttz. Graveside service for Arline will be on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2:00pm at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove, officiated by Pastor William Ketchie. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you kindly remember Arline with memorials in her honor to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 205 St. Paul Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146 or donations of birdseed to honor her memory to Autumn Care of Salisbury to share with residents. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Weaver.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
