Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnold Fred Young. View Sign Service Information Weymouth Funeral Home 12746 Nettles Drive Newport News , VA 23606 (757)-930-2222 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Weymouth Funeral Home Graveside service 3:00 PM Peninsula Memorial Park.,"Garden of Gethsemane" Send Flowers Obituary

Arnold Fred Young, 88, of Newport News, VA died on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born in Salisbury, NC to late parents, Fred Pink Young and Ethel Shepherd Young. Preceding him in death was his sister, Lenora Young Johnston of Tennessee. Arnold is survived by his beloved wife, Betty; a thoughtful, loving son, Steven S. Young of Smithfield; his devoted daughter and caretaker, Debra E. Young of Suffolk and Newport News; his brother-in-law, Rev. Gene Bruce; close cousins, Jane G. Boggs, Martha G. Kluttz and Robert Kluttz, all of Salisbury, NC; his canine companion, “Kurlee”; long time close friendships of the Frank Hardison family and Bob and Barbara Caffacus family all of Newport News, VA; and special friends, Jean (John) G. Bouchebel and family of Texas and Jim and Mary Slade of Williamsburg, VA and other extended family. Until a few years ago, Arnold was active throughout his life in Boy Scouting, having received the highest award from peers, “The Silver Beaver”; his church as a Teacher, R.A. Leader, Deacon; Counselor for Billy Graham's and other Hampton Roads Crusades; with the Gideons; distributing Bibles to schools and hotels and in the Jail Ministry, leading Bible Studies inside prisons; volunteering with CONTACT Peninsula for 15 years; delivering Meals-on-Wheels for P.A.A regularly for 7 years. Having graduated from N.C. State College (Univ.) in 1956, he served as a 2 nd Lt. in the U.S. Army at Fort Eustis, VA with a tour as an officer at Thule Transportation Corps Base, Greenland. After his discharge, he was employed at Forrest Coile Assoc., Architects, for 39 years, working with design and construction of schools in Newport News, Riverside Hospital, VA, Living Museum, Boy Scout Office and its campground in Williamsburg, as well as a large government building, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he and Betty resided (on the economy) for over 3 years. Arnold enjoyed the hobby of carving wooden walking canes from sticks, picked up on long walks by him and Betty with their canine pet. He also carved Joseph, Mary, Baby Jesus and the angels. Encouraged by his son, Steve, his dad reluctantly grew a goatee beard, which was liked by everybody! Daughter, Debbie, enjoyed fishing on the James River Pier with her Dad. He always knew when she had a fish on her line! The family wants to recognize and thank Urologist, Dr.Henry Prillaman, for his professional care and personal availability and his attentive staff. We also appreciate the caring attention to unknown, unexpected needs from the Riverside Hospice Care Group. The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home, followed by a Graveside Service starting at 3:00 p.m.at Peninsula Memorial Park.,“Garden of Gethsemane”. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given to Peninsula Rescue Mission, 3700 Huntington Ave., Newport News, VA 23607. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Arnold Fred Young, 88, of Newport News, VA died on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born in Salisbury, NC to late parents, Fred Pink Young and Ethel Shepherd Young. Preceding him in death was his sister, Lenora Young Johnston of Tennessee. Arnold is survived by his beloved wife, Betty; a thoughtful, loving son, Steven S. Young of Smithfield; his devoted daughter and caretaker, Debra E. Young of Suffolk and Newport News; his brother-in-law, Rev. Gene Bruce; close cousins, Jane G. Boggs, Martha G. Kluttz and Robert Kluttz, all of Salisbury, NC; his canine companion, “Kurlee”; long time close friendships of the Frank Hardison family and Bob and Barbara Caffacus family all of Newport News, VA; and special friends, Jean (John) G. Bouchebel and family of Texas and Jim and Mary Slade of Williamsburg, VA and other extended family. Until a few years ago, Arnold was active throughout his life in Boy Scouting, having received the highest award from peers, “The Silver Beaver”; his church as a Teacher, R.A. Leader, Deacon; Counselor for Billy Graham's and other Hampton Roads Crusades; with the Gideons; distributing Bibles to schools and hotels and in the Jail Ministry, leading Bible Studies inside prisons; volunteering with CONTACT Peninsula for 15 years; delivering Meals-on-Wheels for P.A.A regularly for 7 years. Having graduated from N.C. State College (Univ.) in 1956, he served as a 2 nd Lt. in the U.S. Army at Fort Eustis, VA with a tour as an officer at Thule Transportation Corps Base, Greenland. After his discharge, he was employed at Forrest Coile Assoc., Architects, for 39 years, working with design and construction of schools in Newport News, Riverside Hospital, VA, Living Museum, Boy Scout Office and its campground in Williamsburg, as well as a large government building, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he and Betty resided (on the economy) for over 3 years. Arnold enjoyed the hobby of carving wooden walking canes from sticks, picked up on long walks by him and Betty with their canine pet. He also carved Joseph, Mary, Baby Jesus and the angels. Encouraged by his son, Steve, his dad reluctantly grew a goatee beard, which was liked by everybody! Daughter, Debbie, enjoyed fishing on the James River Pier with her Dad. He always knew when she had a fish on her line! The family wants to recognize and thank Urologist, Dr.Henry Prillaman, for his professional care and personal availability and his attentive staff. We also appreciate the caring attention to unknown, unexpected needs from the Riverside Hospice Care Group. The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home, followed by a Graveside Service starting at 3:00 p.m.at Peninsula Memorial Park.,“Garden of Gethsemane”. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given to Peninsula Rescue Mission, 3700 Huntington Ave., Newport News, VA 23607. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close