Service Information

Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury , NC 28144
(704)-633-9031

Visitation
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Brookhill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
8625 US 52
Rockwell , NC

Graveside service
1:30 PM
Brookhill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
8625 US 52
Rockwell , NC

Obituary

Arnold Lee Kluttz, 82, of Cleveland passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Rowan County on Aug. 11, 1937, he was the son of the late Edith Hoffner and Luther Paul Kluttz. A veteran of the US Army, Arnold worked as a superintendent for Wagoner Construction Company. Earlier in his life, he was a stock car driver, having raced with Dale Earnhardt and Cale Yarborough, to name a few. At one time he was seriously injured in a race car accident, and when he woke up Dale Earnhardt's mother was watching and praying over him. Arnold was Lutheran by faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Joyce Wagoner and Bonnie Merritt; and stepdaughter, Deborah Munn. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elaine Martin Kluttz; son, Herbert Charles Kluttz (Kelly) of Salisbury; stepson, Charles Edward Wyrick, II of Scottsdale, Ariz.; step-daughter, Vickie Arledge of Camden, S.C.; brothers, William Kluttz (Lynn) of Salisbury, James Kluttz of Cooleemee, and Bobby Kluttz of Salisbury; sister, Betty Livengood (J.C.) of Lexington; grandson, Tyler Kluttz; seven step-grandchildren and 11 step-great-grandchildren. Visitaiton and Service: Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Brookhill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 8625 US 52, Rockwell, NC 28138. Graveside service will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Vickrey officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Joint Services Honor Guard. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Kluttz family. Online condolences may be made at

