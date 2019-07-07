Arthur Bedford Goble, Jr., 92, of Kannapolis died Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home with his family by his side after a period of declining health. A graveside service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park at 12:30 PM with Rev. Mike Fongemy officiating. His family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral home prior to the committal service from 11:00 to 12:15 PM. Arthur was born June 14, 1927 in Iredell Co., a son of the late Arthur B. Goble, Sr. and Della Hayfer Goble. In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by Bertha Price Goble, his wife of 73 years, on January 15 of this year. Arthur was the youngest of 14 children and has 1 surviving sister, Libbie Deal of China Grove. He was a lifelong area resident and member of Journey United Methodist Church. Arthur was a veteran of the US Navy serving during WWII and a member of Cannon Memorial Masonic Lodge #626. He worked as an electrician for Cannon Mills in earlier years and later for Gary's BBQ. Arthur was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He will be dearly missed. Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Thomas W. Goble Sr. (Karon) of Faith, his daughter, Linda G. Baxter (Larry) of Kannapolis, his grandchildren; Tommy Goble Jr., Kori Johnson, Tim Baxter and Kari Privette, his 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County 5003 Hospice Ln. Kannapolis NC 28081.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 7, 2019