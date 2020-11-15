Arthur Dale Ratledge, 61, of Woodleaf passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Glen A. Kiser Hospice House after a brief illness. Dale was born in Rowan County to Henry Arthur Ratledge and the late Margaret Archie Ratledge on August 17, 1959. He worked as a car salesman at All American Ford in Mocksville before he retired to take care of family. Dale enjoyed spending time with his niece and nine nephews. Dale was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Archie Ratledge. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of almost 21 years, Heather; his father, Henry Arthur Ratledge of Woodleaf; brothers Ephriam Ratledge of Salisbury and John Ratledge of Woodleaf; sister Phyllis Ratledge of Woodleaf; a niece, Taylor Bell (Frankie), and nephews Christopher Ratledge, Colin, Dylan, Grayson, Logan Perrell, Mason Barrier, Ayden, Aaron and Alex Goodman. Service: The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Ratledge family. Condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com