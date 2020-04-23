Arthur Ray Sims, Sr. 91, a life long resident of East Spencer, he was born to the late Ben and Catherine Sims on August 10, 1928 in East Spencer and passed away on April 20,2020 at his home in East Spencer. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School, served in the US Army , retired from Cone Mills and was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse Viola Walker Sims, daughter in law Tina Sims, siblings; Ben Edwards Sims, John L. Sims, Ann Robinson, Irene Langford, Beatrice Moser, and Thelma Sims. He leaves cherish memories to sons; Arthur R. (Hazel) Sims ,Jr., Gregory Sims, Donnie Sims, Marvin L. “Pete”(Kim) Sims, daughters; Cathy (Paul) S. Tinsley, Brenda Sims, Sandra (Anthony) Horton, Glenda (William) Gibson, seven grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, a host of other relatives and friends. Service: Private funeral services will be Friday April 24, at 11:00 a.m.Gethsemane Baptist Church the family will receive friends Thursday at the funeral home 3- 5 p.m. public viewing will be all day until closing. Burial will follow in Salisbury National Cemetery. Rowan Funeral Services is assisting the Sims family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 23, 2020