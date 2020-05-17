Arthur W. Wilhelm, age 83, of Palm Springs, CA, died from an accidental fall March 30, 2020. The oldest child of the late John A. and Nellie J. Wilhelm of Salisbury, he was born July 5, 1936. Arthur is survived by his longtime companion, Larry Little, two sisters, Sarah W. Mantel and Jane Wilhelm, a brother, John Wilhelm (Janet), and many loving nieces and nephews. Arthur graduated from China Grove High School, China Grove, and received a BA degree from Catawba College, Salisbury. He then went on to complete an MA from Emory University, and a PhD from Georgia State University. He taught AP English and AP French in the Atlanta City and Cobb County School systems for thirty years before retiring and moving to Palm Springs, CA. He joined the faculty at the Palm Valley School, teaching there for eight years. In 1990 Arthur was named Georgia teacher of the year. This honor granted him a one-year sabbatical during which time he completed work on his doctorate degree. In addition, he was the recipient of two fellowships to study French from the Alliance Française de Paris and the University of Besançon. Arthur was an accomplished academic, but his greatest legacy will be his dedication to social justice. A voracious reader and a prolific writer, Arthur could be counted upon to take up the cause of those whose voices merited more volume than was given. His compassion extended from the political realm to the field of entertainment and his justification and promotion of social causes was a gift he offered his students over the years. He was the author of Rita Hayworth From American Love Goddess to the Face of Alzheimer's. He will long be remembered for his intellect but long loved for his kindness and caring by his family, his friends and his students.



