shton Lauren Blakely, 31, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 due to complications of Addison's Disease at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury . She was born April 24, 1989 in Charlotte, NC to Rick and Angie Parker Blakely. She attended East Rowan High School. She was a member of Zion Methodist Church. She was a avid Carolina Panther fan. She loved her daughters and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Ashton is survived by her Two Daughters, Skyler Brianne Blakely, Brielle Nicole Blakely; Fiance', Michael Person; Sister, Kristen Nicole Blakely; Brother In Law, James DeVeau; Fiance's Father, Billy Person. And also by many special friends. Service: Due to the Covid 19 regulations, The family will hold a private service and at a later date there will be a Celebration of Life for friends. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
