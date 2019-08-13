Mrs. Atrice Scarboro Dennard, age 93 of China Grove, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Universal Healthcare in Concord after a period of declining health surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Dennard was born May 28, 1926 in Montgomery County to the late Pearlie Scarboro and Sallie Mae Morton Scarboro. Her husband of 51 years, John P. Dennard; her daughter, Patricia Miller and sister, Helen Scarboro, preceded her in death. Mrs. Dennard was a member of First Baptist Church in China Grove where she spent a great deal of time keeping the nursery expressing her great love for caring for children. In her spare time prior to her illness, she enjoyed crocheting, sewing and painting. She loved spending time in her flower garden. She was an excellent cook and on Sundays especially, she prepared wonderful meals for her family. She always had something prepared and waiting. Mrs. Dennard loved reading and doing crossword puzzles. Most of all, she loved her family and received the most joy from the time spent with them. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Pam Lynn Wilson (Charles) and her son, Jeff Dennard. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Erin Miller, Brandi Morgan (Jim), Devin Reavis, Jason Wilson, Brian Dennard, Christopher Dennard and Cody and Katie Gonzales. Also surviving her are great-grandchildren, Austin Dennard, Paige Dennard, Aiden Dennard, Jayme Dennard, Alexis Malund, Tyler Reavis, Peyton Helms and Zachary Morgan. Funeral services for Mrs. Dennard will be on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Chris O'Guinn. Visitation will be prior to her funeral service from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Memorials in her memory are suggested to the American -Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home of China Grove is serving the family of Mrs. Dennard.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 13, 2019