Audrey Faynell Chapman, age 92, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 at Liberty Commons Nursing Home. She was born in Kannapolis on 04 July 1928, to Lawrence "Hop" Chapman and Lilly McHargue Chapman. Her mother died while giving birth when Audrey was only 18 months old. She grew up in Kannapolis with her dad and her step-mother, Artie Chapman. She was married to Everette "Ebb" Chapman for 47 years until he died on 05 May 1995. She and Ebb moved to Landis in the 1950s, where they both retired from Linn Mill.
In 2006, Audrey moved to China Grove to be near her first-born daughter where she lived until she moved to Liberty Commons Nursing Home in Salisbury. She was able to receive the extra attention and care that she needed after her mind was attacked by dementia. She was a permanent resident of Liberty Commons for nearly two years until her death on November 25, 2020. She was always ready to join in activities that included singing, and she would sing her favorite songs with or without anyone else. She had several friends at Liberty Commons and she especially loved her roommate, Lucille Leazer Horton. However, her favorite person was GEORGE, who was able to get better cooperation out of her than all the rest of the expert staff. Her family is most grateful to all the staff at Liberty Commons for the best care she would let them give her.
In her younger and healthier years, Audrey loved to play "Set Back", play "Sorry", write poems, tell jokes, pitch horseshoes, play croquet, and dance. She was the oldest living member of Grace City Church and had been very active in their auxiliary for many of her middle years. No one could cook stewed potatoes as good as hers.
Audrey leaves many loving, cherished, and thought provoking memories to four daughters, Paula "Polly" Chapman Bradley and Elaine Chapman Howle "Owl" both of China Grove, Willie "Sissy" Cagle (Mike) of Salisbury, Sue Chapman Shara (Frank) of Longmont, Colorado. Her grandson, Matthew, great-granddaughter, Jessica (Austin), and great-great granddaughter, Maddie, also survive her.
Visitation for Audrey was at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00pm. Funeral Service followed in the Chapel, officiated by Rev. Mark Murphy and Rev. Roger Bostic who led us in our final goodbyes at 2:00pm. Burial was at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove immediately after her service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com.
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Chapman.