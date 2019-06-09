Mrs. Weddington, 92, passed away on May 31, 2019. A service to celebrate her life will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service. Audrey lived her life focused on faith, family and friends; driven by her selfless devotion to others and a tireless work ethic. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her honor can be made to the Lutheran Men in Mission, which supports a variety of programs for the underserved, please make gifts out to Lutheran Men in Mission, c/o St. Luke's Lutheran Church, PO Box 11063, Charlotte, NC 28220. Online condolences and a full obituary can be found at www.heritagecares.com
Published in Salisbury Post on June 9, 2019