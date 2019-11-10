Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Mullis. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Bethpage United Methodist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Bethpage United Methodist Church Interment Following Services the church cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Louise Wilcox Mullis, 81, of Kannapolis, passed away at her home on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Audrey was born on May 30, 1938 in Cabarrus County to the late Leroy Wilcox and Aileen Allman Wilcox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gile Mullis; daughter, Robin Joplin Lakey; sons, Dwight Joplin and Mark Mullis; grandsons, Jonathan and Jacob Hall, and brother, Sonny Wilcox. In her early years, Audrey worked as a pharmacy technician at K-mart before becoming a school Nutritionist for the Rowan County Schools system. She had a passion for the outdoors, whether it be gardening, tending her flowers or watching the birds she fed. Indoors she loved to do needle work and quilting. All her family and friends enjoyed the delicious meals she would prepare. The kids in the neighborhood thought of her as their Grandma and she was a wonderful Mother and Grandmother. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Selena Cobb and husband, Jimmy, of Denver; sons, Edwin Mullis and wife, Debbie, of Mooresville, Reid Mullis of Kannapolis, Vic Mullis and wife, LuAnne, of Kannapolis; brother, Bobby Wilcox and wife, Geraldine, of Kannapolis; eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She also leaves behind many friends and a special friend, Jim Karriker of China Grove. Arrangements: The family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 11, at Bethpage United Methodist Church from 12 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will begin in the church at 2 p.m. with Rev Mark Vickers officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service in the church cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Ln., Kannapolis, NC. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

Audrey Louise Wilcox Mullis, 81, of Kannapolis, passed away at her home on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Audrey was born on May 30, 1938 in Cabarrus County to the late Leroy Wilcox and Aileen Allman Wilcox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gile Mullis; daughter, Robin Joplin Lakey; sons, Dwight Joplin and Mark Mullis; grandsons, Jonathan and Jacob Hall, and brother, Sonny Wilcox. In her early years, Audrey worked as a pharmacy technician at K-mart before becoming a school Nutritionist for the Rowan County Schools system. She had a passion for the outdoors, whether it be gardening, tending her flowers or watching the birds she fed. Indoors she loved to do needle work and quilting. All her family and friends enjoyed the delicious meals she would prepare. The kids in the neighborhood thought of her as their Grandma and she was a wonderful Mother and Grandmother. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Selena Cobb and husband, Jimmy, of Denver; sons, Edwin Mullis and wife, Debbie, of Mooresville, Reid Mullis of Kannapolis, Vic Mullis and wife, LuAnne, of Kannapolis; brother, Bobby Wilcox and wife, Geraldine, of Kannapolis; eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She also leaves behind many friends and a special friend, Jim Karriker of China Grove. Arrangements: The family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 11, at Bethpage United Methodist Church from 12 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will begin in the church at 2 p.m. with Rev Mark Vickers officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service in the church cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Ln., Kannapolis, NC. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close