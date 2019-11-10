Audrey Louise Wilcox Mullis, 81, of Kannapolis, passed away at her home on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Audrey was born on May 30, 1938 in Cabarrus County to the late Leroy Wilcox and Aileen Allman Wilcox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gile Mullis; daughter, Robin Joplin Lakey; sons, Dwight Joplin and Mark Mullis; grandsons, Jonathan and Jacob Hall, and brother, Sonny Wilcox. In her early years, Audrey worked as a pharmacy technician at K-mart before becoming a school Nutritionist for the Rowan County Schools system. She had a passion for the outdoors, whether it be gardening, tending her flowers or watching the birds she fed. Indoors she loved to do needle work and quilting. All her family and friends enjoyed the delicious meals she would prepare. The kids in the neighborhood thought of her as their Grandma and she was a wonderful Mother and Grandmother. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Selena Cobb and husband, Jimmy, of Denver; sons, Edwin Mullis and wife, Debbie, of Mooresville, Reid Mullis of Kannapolis, Vic Mullis and wife, LuAnne, of Kannapolis; brother, Bobby Wilcox and wife, Geraldine, of Kannapolis; eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She also leaves behind many friends and a special friend, Jim Karriker of China Grove. Arrangements: The family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 11, at Bethpage United Methodist Church from 12 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will begin in the church at 2 p.m. with Rev Mark Vickers officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service in the church cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Ln., Kannapolis, NC. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
