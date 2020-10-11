Mrs. Audrey Williams Bradshaw, 88, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Born April 13, 1932 in Statesboro, GA to the late Curtis Williams and Elizabeth Brannen Williams, she was a graduate of Statesboro High School. Mrs. Bradshaw worked at the Health Department in Statesboro, GA, and in Salisbury at Overton Elementary as a secretary and at the Medicine Shoppe. Mrs. Bradshaw was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she volunteered in the church nursery. She was a caretaker to others. Mrs. Bradshaw loved crafts, crochet, writing in her daily journal and in her later years, coloring. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Bradshaw on August 26, 2007 and two sisters, Alberta Ortiz and Levon Turner. Left to cherish her memory are her son, “Bill” Bradshaw of Salisbury; daughters, Julie Jones of Barnwell, SC, Emily Bradshaw and husband Robert Johnson of Forest, VA, and Kathy Bradshaw of Rockwell; sisters, Marie Taylor of Sylvania, GA and Joyce Wiggins of Statesboro, GA; brother, Donald Williams of Hephzibah, GA; and grandchildren, Juliet Jones, William Jones, Palmer Johnson, Liza Johnson and Audrey Johnson. Service: A graveside service will be conducted at 1 PM Thursday (Oct 22) at the Salisbury National Cemetery, Statesville Blvd location. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Nazareth Children Home, PO Box 1438, Rockwell, NC 28138. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Bradshaw family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
