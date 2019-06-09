Lt. Col. Audy Lee Bostian, age 86 of China Grove passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Presbyterian Medical Center – Novant in Charlotte after a brief illness. Mr. Bostian was born January 11, 1933 in Cabarrus County to the late Charles Amos Bostian and Elsie Mae Ball Bostian. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Susan Kyle Bostian; his daughter, Susan Marie Green; a brother, J.F. Bostian, his sisters, Marie Smith and Althena Roseman along with brother in-laws, Hubert Smith and Cuthiel Woods. Audy was a member of South China Grove United Methodist Church. Lt. Colonel Bostian proudly served his country beginning in 1953 in the United States Air Force. He served as a pilot for over 20 years, was a navigator instructor, and was the rank of lieutenant colonel at the end of his service. After serving his country, Audy spent time working at the China Grove Post Office. He then spent many years in the construction industry with D.C. Linn Construction and Hi- Co Construction before retiring. He enjoyed golfing and spending time on the course enjoying the outdoors. He was a loving father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving companion, Shirley Alexander; sons, Ricky Lee Bostian and significant other, Diane Jaskilka, Charles “Rusty” Bostian, and wife, Yvonne. He also leaves behind his sisters, Willaree Beaver (Billy) and Wynell Wood, sister in-law, Colleen Bostian, along with his grandchildren, Ryan Bostian (Lindsay), Ashley Honeycutt (Brian) and Jennifer Rudisill and four great-grandchildren. Visitation for Lt. Colonel Bostian will be on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 1:00-2:45pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 1420 North Main Street, China Grove, NC. Funeral service will follow in the Chapel of Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home at 3:00pm officiated by Rev. Tina Thompson. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow the service at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family request memorials in his memory to Main Street Mission, 306 S. Main Street, China Grove, NC 28023. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Lt. Col. Bostian.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 9, 2019