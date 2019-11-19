Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Augustus Gregory Jr.. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Graveside service 11:00 AM Chestnut Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Augustus Merrimon Gregory, Jr., 77, of Salisbury, passed on to the next life on Nov. 16, 2019. Born on April 12, 1942, he was the son of the late Augustus Merrimon Gregory and Virginia Tomlinson Gregory. His two grandfathers were N.C. Senator Edwin Clarke Gregory and long-time U.S. Senator Lee Slater Overman. His great-grandfather, and his namesake, was Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court and U.S. Senator Augustus Summerfield Merrimon. His maternal grandfather, Siebohm V. Tomlinson of North Wilkesboro, was an entrepreneur and prominent businessman. Merrimon graduated from Boyden High School and from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. After traveling abroad for a year, he began his professional career at Kidder Peabody, an investment bank in New York City. In 1971, he founded Gregory Capital Corporation with offices in New York City and Greensboro, specializing in the secondary mortgage brokerage industry. Merrimon's greatest joys in life were spending time with his beloved son, family, and friends. He loved traveling, scuba diving, fishing, skiing and earned his private pilot's license. He was a life-long learner and adventurer. Merrimon was preceded in death by his two sisters, Virginia Gregory Sparks and Margaret Overman Hunt; and his brother-in-law, James Anderson Sparks. He is survived by his son, Augustus Merrimon Gregory, III (Trey), his wife, Jill, and two grandsons, Paxton Merrimon and Hunter James. He also leaves his niece and nephews, Christy Sparks Howey, Slater Sparks, David Hunt; his brother-in-law, Pete Hunt; and his former wife, Sharon Mock Gregory. Arrangements: A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Rev. Jerry Snipes, Pastor of Resurrection Life Church will officiate. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Gregory family. Online condolences may be made at

