Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031

After 4 years, Austin lost his fight with cancer at 6 years old on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by Love. He is now farming and fishing with the loved ones that left before him. Born in Rowan County on May 19, 2013, he was the son of Laura Elizabeth Rector Mowry and Allen Glenn Mowry. Austin loved tractors, putt-putt, monster trucks, trains and Treasure X toys. He was your typical boy who loved dirt and anything with wheels. He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Paul Eugene Mowry; great-grandpas, Arlington Eugene Mowry, Theodore McKinley Rector, Robert Baxter Deal and Glenn Morris Heilig; and great-grandmas, Grace Osborne Heilig and June Perry Mowry. He is survived, in addition to his parents, by his little sister, Madison McKinleigh Mowry; paternal grandma, Ramona Heilig Mowry; maternal grandparents, David McKinley Rector and Gail Deal Rector; maternal great-grandmas, Martha Lyerly Deal and Esther Mae “Dolly” Morris Rector; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Mowry family. Online condolences may be made at

