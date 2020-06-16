Avin Spry Holshouser “Vickie”, 84, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother entered into eternal peace with her Lord and Savior on June 13, 2020. She was born November 17, 1935 in Davie County to the late Gurney and Estel Osborne Spry. She was happily married on July 3, 1963 for 55 years to her husband Billy Neal Holshouser who passed on November 4, 2018. She was a lifelong member of Bethel Lutheran Church. Vickie loved to travel and read and loved the beach. Vickie resided with her late husband Bill at Holden Beach for 20 years. Vickie was preceded in death by husband Billy Neal Holshouser, brothers Laverne Spry, Virgel Spry and Tommy Spry, sister Marie Canada, son-in-law Jeffrey Smith and daughter-in-law Kim Holshouser. She is survived by sons Terry Bowman and Tony Holshouser, daughter Robin Smith, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. The family would like to thank Hospice House of Rowan, especially Karen and Kelly for their compassionate care. Memorial: Memorial contributions can be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 355 E. Ridge Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144 and Novant Health Rowan Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: A private family service will be held. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Holshouser family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 16, 2020.