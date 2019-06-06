Mrs. Barbara Ann Fox James, 84, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at Carolinas HealthCare System-NorthEast in Concord. Mrs. James was born Oct. 7, 1934 in Statesville. She was a daughter of the late George Leroy Fox and Lillie Pearl Holbrook Fox. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and Ladies Auxiliary at VFW Post 8989. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Sonny” Wentfield James. Mrs. James is survived by four children, Charlie James Jr., and wife Lori, Susan Bumgarner and Judy Safrit, all of Kannapolis, and Debra Clem and husband Leon of Cleveland; eight grandchildren, Aaron, Dylan, Lisa, Whitney, Nick, Angel, Dawn and Matthew; and 12 great-grandchildren. Service & Visitation: A funeral service is scheduled for 7p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Central Baptist Church. Rev. Dean Hunter and Rev. Allen Reid will officiate. Interment will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the church. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. James. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 6, 2019