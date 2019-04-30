Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Gentry (Mitchell) Hardister. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Ann Gentry Hardister (Mitchell), 73, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 6, 1946 in Avery County, to the late William Manning Gentry and Virginia Faye Napier Gentry. Barbara was a Special Education teacher for Rowan Salisbury School System, worked in the First Baptist Church WEE Center, and worked as Director of Trinity Wesleyan Preschool. Barbara was a member of Main Street Methodist Church in Salisbury where she taught Sunday school, served over Pastor Parrish for years and was a member of the UMW. She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star, Rainbows Mother Advisor and was an essential part of all the activities of her children. Preceding her in death was her husband, Jay Hardister and sister, Billie Gentry. Surviving are her son, Kenneth Hardister and wife Tracey of Salisbury; daughters, Mandy Bostian and husband Ronnie of Rockwell, Sharon Beck and husband David of Salisbury and Kim Riddle and husband Daniel of Salisbury; and sisters, Patricia Gentry Cranford and husband Jim of Salisbury, Rebecca Gentry Douglass and husband Chris of Charlotte and Debbie Gentry McClintock and husband Gary of Salisbury. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren. Elizabeth Cox (Jeff), Kenneth Hardister Jr. (Christine), Annie Wilkey (Jason), Jordan Hardister, Julian Wilkey, Tyler Hardister, Andrew Beck, Coby Soto, Melanie Beck, Gabriel Soto, Victoria Soto and twins, Bryan and Sara Bostian; three step-grandchildren, Jason Bostian, Randy Bostian and Darren Bostian; 14 great-grandchildren; and her fur baby Gracie. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Summersett Memorial Chapel, conducted by Rev. Patience Brumley, Rev. Carolyn Archie and Pastor Tony Owens. Entombment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Rowan Helping Ministries, PO Box 4026, Salisbury, NC 28146 and Trellis Supportive Care, 301 South Main St., Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Chet Amin, Carolina Oncology and Trellis Supportive Care for their love and support given to Barbara and their family. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at

