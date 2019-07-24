Barbara Ann Lenington Riggs, 84, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born on Feb. 19, 1935 in Fort Benton, Mont. to the late CJ Lenington and Katherine Smith Lenington. After graduating Fort Benton High School, Barbara received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Montana State University. She later received her Master's Degree from State University of New York at Plattsburgh. Barbara taught elementary students for 30 years. Barbara was a member of First United Methodist Church and in her spare time enjoyed reading, sewing, baking cookies and doing puzzles, but mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. She traveled all over the country and made lifelong friends along the way. Barbara will be known as one who never met a stranger and she will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Alvin Riggs; son, James David Riggs; brothers, Darwin, Gale, Charlie and Doug; and sister, Loretta. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Amy Wimmer (Mark) of Salisbury; daughter-in-law, Rose Riggs of Salisbury; grandchildren, Alex, Elle, Brooke and Bailey; sisters, Genevieve DeBrecht and Wanda Rigmaiden, both of Whitefish, Mont.; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be Celebration of Life held at a later date, with her final resting place home in Fort Benton, Mont. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Church St., Salisbury, NC 28144. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab for the compassionate care they provided to Ms. Barbara. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Riggs family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 24, 2019