Barbara Ann Stoner, 75, of Salisbury, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home. She was born May 14, 1944, in Salisbury, NC to the late Bernard and Anna Laura Drye. Barbara was raised by her grandparents, James W. and Ella Petra Love. Barbara graduated from East Rowan High School in 1963. She was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church in Gold Hill where she was active with the United Methodist Women as long as her health permitted. Barbara loved being with her family and traveling to the mountains and beach. She always made everyone she met smile; her favorite saying was "Smile, God loves you and I do too" Spring was her favorite season because of all the colors of flowers that would bloom. In addition to her parents and grandparents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Eugene Stoner and uncle, Robert Lee "Buddy" Love. Survivors to cherish her memory are daughters, Pam Bollinger of Salisbury and Penny Hathaway and husband, John, of Cleveland; grandchildren, Brian Hancock and wife, Leighann, of Salisbury and Tiffany Hancock of China Grove; step-grandchildren, Philip Hall and wife, Lindsey, of Midland, Crystal Simon and husband, Kevin, of China Grove, and Holly StAmour and husband, Sean of Muskegon, MI; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kaleb and Kayden Johnson of Salisbury, Samantha, Emily, and Jeremy Simon of China Grove, Conner, Eli, and Sebastian StAmour of Muskegon, MI, Aarianna and Benny of Salisbury, and Lydia Hall of Midland; and uncle, James Love. A private family service and burial will be held at Liberty United Methodist Church in Gold Hill with Pastor Charlie Curtis and Pastor Brian Hancock officiating. For those that wish to offer condolences to the family, they may send cards to 1089 Calico Farm Court, Cleveland, NC 27013. Flowers are welcome and if you wish to send them to the family, please contact the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Neel Road Baptist Church, 135 Neel Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Stoner family. Online condolences may be made at

