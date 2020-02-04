Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Austin. View Sign Service Information Carolina Cremation Service P.O. Box 2185 Salisbury , NC 28145-2185 (704)-636-1515 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Nell Latty Austin, 75, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. She was born April 24, 1944 to the late Mark and Beatrice Latty. She went back to school to receive her GED at an older age, and was very proud of that. She worked as a manager for Quality Mart in Rockwell, and the Family Dollar in Salisbury. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, canning jams and veggies, baking cakes, crocheting and her PT Cruiser. Her favorite color was lavender. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren. Barbara was a kind hearted person and would do anything for anyone, she will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Austin; and sister, Joan Latty. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Cindy Christie; grandchildren, Carole Vasquez and husband, Jorge; Catherine Helmandollar; Mason Helmandollar Jr.; great-grandchildren, Marc, Noel, Eduardo, Emmanuel, Ethan, and Peter; brother, Stanley Latty (Donna) of Baldwin, GA; and beloved pets, Golden and Snowflake. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Austin family. Online condolences may be made at

