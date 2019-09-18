Guest Book View Sign Service Information Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury 223 E. Fisher Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-636-2711 Visitation 12:30 PM Jerusalem Baptist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM Jerusalem Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Barbara Jean Archie Barbour, 79, departed this life on Sunday Sept.15, 2019 at her residence. She was born Sept. 27, 1939 in Rowan County and was the daughter of the late Garland Archie and Lucille Holmes Archie and biological father, William Odell Fox. Rev. Barbour was a graduate of Dunbar High School, East Spencer and the graduate schoolfor Medical Technicians, Philadelphia, Pa. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from West Virginia University, Morganton, West Va. and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from Houston Graduate School of Theology, High Point, NC. Rev. Barbour has held offices and participated in the following organzations; Den Mother, Cub Scouts, foster parents of Durham, NC where she nurtured six foster children; Girl Scouts of America; Fair Housing of Cumberland, Md.; Vice President of Church Women United for the State of Maryland; Maryland Ministerial Alliance, Greater Cumberland area; Ecumenical Women in Ministry, second Episcopal District and Western North Carolina AME Women in Ministry, Coordinator for Youth Ministry, Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Md. Rev. Barbour was licensed to preach at St. Paul AME Church, Des Moines, Iowa under the pastorate of Rev. Lewis Grady. She was ordained an Itinerant Deacon and Elder under the hand of Retired Bishop John Hurst Adams. She is the first Itinerant female to start a church in the Washington Conference. Adams Inspirational AME Church, Clinton, MD. The Missionary society is named in her honor. Rev Barbour is the first female to pastor the following churches in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, St. Paul and Wayman AME Churches, Frederick, Md., Metropolitan, Cumberland, Md., Dickerson Chapel, Frostburg, Md., St. Luke, Danville, Bailey's Chapel, Roxboro, Piney Grove, Raleigh, Mt. Sinai, Pittsboro, Allen Chapel, Roxboro, White Cross, Efland. She leaves precious and loving memories to her son, William Barbour Jr. (Dessera) of Durham; devoted sister, Diane Hearne of Salisbury; grandchildren, Sheana Cobb, Raynard Turner,Savion, Semar, Seniya and Simone Barbour; great-grandchildren, Carleek and Shaniya Cobb; nephew, Garland Eugene Archie (Teresa); great-nephew, Garland Eugene” Buster” Archie Jr.; two great-grand-nieces Tanisha and Tenasia Archie' uncle, Paul Fox of Washington, D.C.; sister-in-law, Lula M. Dewitt; godchild, Cynthia Stoner of Salisbury; and other cousins, relatives and friends. Arrangements: Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Jerusalem Baptist Church with visitation at 12:30 p.m. and funeral at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Reverend David Bracken, Pastor ,Officiating, Rev. Marion Robinson, Eulogist. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to

