Barbara Ann Seagle Blalock passed into the next part of life on June 11, 2019. She died as she was born, at home, with family and a host of angels at prayer. Barbara is survived by her only brother W. Max Seagle and his wife Billie; two sons, David M. Blalock and Danny J. Blalock. She was grandmother to Jon, Rob and Bonnie Blalock, Katie Blalock Seeley and Michael Sherrod. Barbara has nine great grandchildren. She leaves two daughters-in-law, whom she cherished, Carolyn Blalock and Denny Spencer Blalock; cousin, Tom Lynch; and a dear friend from childhood and fellow graduate of Boyden High School, Bobby Hall. Barbara was an active civil rights worker; striking with the garbage collectors for equal pay; helped get Americans of African descent on local media (she was on a committee with Rev. Ernest Newsom of Sewannee); she and two rabbel rousing women worked tirelessly to get air conditioning for the city jail (which was the top two floors of the courthouse). She went on to take employment as an agent for the Auburn Extension in Madison County. In her work she educated literally thousands about how to have good groceries on a food stamp budget in the home all month long. She was asked to initiate a new program called Today's Mom, where she worked with young unexpectedly expectant women, connecting them with resources like WIC, and teaching them about healthy eating while and after having a baby. Barbara was a faithful church goer, spending her final worshiping moments with the parish of Holy Cross St Christopher. A service for her will be held in Huntsville at a later date. A graveside service will be held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, 1134 South Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The family is asking for prayers for peace. In remembrance, donations can be made to Camp Lakey Gap, 222 Fern Way, Black Mountain NC 28711. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Blalock family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 14, 2019