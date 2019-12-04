Mrs. Barbara Marie Helms Sustar Coe, 81, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Mrs. Coe was born Jan. 29, 1938 in Rowan County. She was the daughter of the late Archie Jerome Helms and Marie Irene Goodnight Helms. She was a member of Kannapolis Church of God for more than 25 years. She retired from the Western North Carolina Church of God State Offices where she was a receptionist for 31 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Rev. Bob Sustar and Marvin Coe; and a brother, Jerry Helms. Mrs. Coe is survived by two sons, Tim Sustar and wife Donna of China Grove and Philip Sustar and wife Rhonda of West Palm Beach, Fla.; brother, Alton “Zip” Helms and wife Debbie of Mooresville; three grandchildren, Lindsay Ewald and husband Kyle, Grace Sustar and Noah Sustar; and two great-grandchildren, Tucker Ewald and Sawyer Ewald. Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at Kannapolis Church of God. Dr. Greg Sloop will officiate. Interment will be 11 a.m., Friday at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday at Kannapolis Church of God. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to Kannapolis Church of God, 2211 West A Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Coe.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 4, 2019