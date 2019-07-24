Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Cricso Wilson. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Kannapolis Church of God 2211 West A St. Kannapolis , NC View Map Funeral service 6:00 PM Kannapolis Church of God 2211 West A St. Kannapolis , NC View Map Burial 11:00 AM West Lawn Memorial Park China Grove , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Barbara Crisco Wilson, age 72, of China Grove, peacefully went to her eternal home on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis surrounded by her loving family after her courageous battle with cancer. Barbara was born Aug. 9, 1946 to the late Henry Dolphus Crisco and Mary Frances Morris in Rowan County and was preceded in death by her brother, Buster “Buck” Crisco. Barbara was a 1964 graduate of South Rowan High School and spent many years giving of her caring talents with the children at South Rowan Academy. She was a very active member of Kannapolis Church of God and lived her life serving the Lord in all aspects of her life. Barbara lived to care for others. Even in her illness, she was to be found visiting shut-ins, putting others needs before her own and making sure all those around her knew that they were loved and cared for. She had a courageous, contagious and continuous smile and she would light up every room she entered! Barbara was a loving and devoted wife and mother and her presence is irreplaceable. She had a benevolent heart, was truly a giver and did not do well on the receiving end, as she was not a taker at all. She had a tremendous love for her family and friends. Barbara was an excellent cook and always had meals ready and waiting whenever family would arrive. She loved to cook and bake and was well known for her yams, banana pudding, chicken, and dumplings just to name of few. She always prepared her family's favorites. She adored her grandchildren and was there for every event they participated in as she was always going to show her support and encouragement. Life will never be same without her… Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and adoring husband of 55 years, John H. Wilson Jr. of the home; her son, Wayne Houston Wilson (Angela); and daughters, Lisa Wilson Gregg (Roger) and Kim Wilson Huffman (Mike). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Hunter Wilson, Sydney Huffman, Hayden Wilson and M.K. Huffman and step-grandson, Colt Gregg. Visitation: Visitation for Mrs. Wilson will be on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. in the sanctuary of Kannapolis Church of God, 2211 West A St., Kannapolis. Funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the church, officiated by Dr. Greg Sloop and Pastor Wayne Miller. Burial will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family would like to give special thanks for all the love and care given to Barbara during her illness during her time at Tucker Hospice House and her treatment at the Levine Cancer Institute. Memorials: Memorials in her honor may be sent to the Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Wilson. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Mrs. Barbara Crisco Wilson, age 72, of China Grove, peacefully went to her eternal home on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis surrounded by her loving family after her courageous battle with cancer. Barbara was born Aug. 9, 1946 to the late Henry Dolphus Crisco and Mary Frances Morris in Rowan County and was preceded in death by her brother, Buster “Buck” Crisco. Barbara was a 1964 graduate of South Rowan High School and spent many years giving of her caring talents with the children at South Rowan Academy. She was a very active member of Kannapolis Church of God and lived her life serving the Lord in all aspects of her life. Barbara lived to care for others. Even in her illness, she was to be found visiting shut-ins, putting others needs before her own and making sure all those around her knew that they were loved and cared for. She had a courageous, contagious and continuous smile and she would light up every room she entered! Barbara was a loving and devoted wife and mother and her presence is irreplaceable. She had a benevolent heart, was truly a giver and did not do well on the receiving end, as she was not a taker at all. She had a tremendous love for her family and friends. Barbara was an excellent cook and always had meals ready and waiting whenever family would arrive. She loved to cook and bake and was well known for her yams, banana pudding, chicken, and dumplings just to name of few. She always prepared her family's favorites. She adored her grandchildren and was there for every event they participated in as she was always going to show her support and encouragement. Life will never be same without her… Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and adoring husband of 55 years, John H. Wilson Jr. of the home; her son, Wayne Houston Wilson (Angela); and daughters, Lisa Wilson Gregg (Roger) and Kim Wilson Huffman (Mike). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Hunter Wilson, Sydney Huffman, Hayden Wilson and M.K. Huffman and step-grandson, Colt Gregg. Visitation: Visitation for Mrs. Wilson will be on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. in the sanctuary of Kannapolis Church of God, 2211 West A St., Kannapolis. Funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the church, officiated by Dr. Greg Sloop and Pastor Wayne Miller. Burial will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family would like to give special thanks for all the love and care given to Barbara during her illness during her time at Tucker Hospice House and her treatment at the Levine Cancer Institute. Memorials: Memorials in her honor may be sent to the Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Wilson. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com Published in Salisbury Post on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close