Barbara Bowles Farthing, 86, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Born June 30, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Alva and Osie, of Layland, WV. She moved to Northern Virginia where she spent her time as a homemaker and then later worked in Medical Records in nursing homes and hospitals. She was an active member of the Dunn Loring Community Church of God. Upon her retirement, she moved to Mooresville, NC, and later Salisbury, NC, where she attended Southside Baptist Church and Landmark Church. She taught Sunday school and was involved in various women's groups in both churches. She is survived by daughter, Robin Ward, Salisbury; sons, Ron (Toni), Gainesville, VA, and Scott (Shawn), Anaheim, CA; brother, Frank; grandchildren, Amanda, Annette, Ryan, Ashley and Alyssa and great grandchildren, Justin, Grace, Jewel and Pearl. She was preceded in death by son, Rusty; sisters, Annabelle and Patricia and brothers, Gordon, Arnold and Charles. The family wishes to thank the staff of Carillon Assisted Living- Salisbury and Trellis Supportive Care. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, Mooresville. The family will receive friends from 9:30 – 11 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, MD, at a date to be determined. Donations may be made to Trellis at trellissupport.org. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the family of Mrs. Farthing. Condolences may be made to the Farthing family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 8, 2019