Mrs. Barbara Holcomb Bettis, age 86, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Bettis was born Oct. 30, 1932 in Dekalb County, Georgia to the late William Hollis Holcomb and Velma Chewning Holcomb. She was a member of Concord Church of Christ and was very active in prior years. She spent her life as a homemaker caring for her precious family. She loved to cook and prepare family meals, she loved gardening and growing flowers and had a deep love for animals. Her true passion was her love for her family and her grandchildren. She had a “standing date” with her twin grandsons every Friday. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Robert (Bobby) Bettis and wife, Patricia of China Grove, and her sister, Annette Holcomb Scott of Decatur, GA. She also leaves behind her wonderful grandchildren, Brandon Bettis (Cory), Brett Bettis (Lauren), Blake Bettis, and twins, Bryan and Bradley Bettis. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Mrs. Bettis has requested no funeral service and there will be a private interment at a later date. A gathering of friends and family will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at Concord Church of Christ, 4595 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, NC 28027. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home

